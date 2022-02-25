Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 115,628 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 115,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $830,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $198.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

