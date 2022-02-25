Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,650 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,063,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,650 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,026,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $342.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.14. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.