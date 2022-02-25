Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.87

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 13137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZUN. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $811.13 million, a P/E ratio of 373.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,268,369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,590 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baozun by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 635,581 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Baozun by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,169 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 3,072.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 596,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

