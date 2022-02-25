Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.87

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 13137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BZUN. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $811.13 million, a P/E ratio of 373.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,268,369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,590 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baozun by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 635,581 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Baozun by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,169 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 3,072.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 596,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
