Barclays Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.18 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.30).

