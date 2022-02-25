Barclays Raises Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Price Target to SEK 215

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from SEK 210 to SEK 215 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BIOVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.50.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

BIOVF stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.