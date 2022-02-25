Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNE. Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 180 ($2.45) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 220 ($2.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 180 ($2.45) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.29 ($2.93).

CNE opened at GBX 213.85 ($2.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -8.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

