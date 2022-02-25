Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TLW. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.22) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($1.02) to GBX 67 ($0.91) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 71.38 ($0.97).

TLW opened at GBX 52.20 ($0.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The company has a market cap of £747.91 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.75.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

