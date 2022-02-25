Barclays Trims Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Target Price to $16.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

NYSE:OEC opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.