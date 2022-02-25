Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.84 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $519.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $3,191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

