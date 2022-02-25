Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.86

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.86 and traded as low as $15.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 134,125 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 735,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after buying an additional 57,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.