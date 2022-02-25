Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Holdings Cut by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 134,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,987 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 124,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

