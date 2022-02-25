Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of BBWI opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.60.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $6,481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $4,523,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $4,829,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $2,321,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

