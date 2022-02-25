Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

BBWI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 72,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,844. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

