Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Increased to €55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €50.00 ($56.82) to €55.00 ($62.50) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

