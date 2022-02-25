Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eMagin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eMagin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of EMAN opened at $1.29 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $93.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

eMagin Profile (Get Rating)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.