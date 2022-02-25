Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 2.3% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BDX traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.04. 8,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,830. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

