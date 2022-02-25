Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.22) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.22) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

LON:BEG opened at GBX 104 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £159.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,040.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.05. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.34 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

