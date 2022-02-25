Belden Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Belden has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Belden to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

BDC stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. Belden has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,453,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 111,078 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Belden by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Belden by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Belden by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

