Benchmark Lowers Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Price Target to $4.00

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Benchmark from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMBL. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

