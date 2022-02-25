Benchmark Raises Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target to $26.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.20. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Constellium by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

