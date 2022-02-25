Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of SEEMF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Seeing Machines has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.18.
