Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $494.55

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 494.55 ($6.73) and traded as low as GBX 370.06 ($5.03). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 379 ($5.15), with a volume of 41,168 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.71 million and a PE ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 491.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 671.28.

About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

