Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.25

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.25 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 97.50 ($1.33). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 101.45 ($1.38), with a volume of 25,985 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79.
Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)
