Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $162.78.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 571.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

