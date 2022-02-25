Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.49. 11,603,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $162.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 921.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.