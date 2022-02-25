Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 34.69% from the stock’s current price.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.72.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $162.78.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,665,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

