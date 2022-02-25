Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.00, but opened at $44.71. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 123,807 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.