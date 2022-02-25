BHP Group (BHP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.11 on March 27th

BHP Group (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 2.1073 per share by the mining company on Sunday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Ian Cockerill acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$46.35 ($33.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$162,225.00 ($116,708.63).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

