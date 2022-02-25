Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $893,069.33 and approximately $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

