Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.38. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 55,207 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.26 million and a PE ratio of -339.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51.
About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
