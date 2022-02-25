Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.18

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.38. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 55,207 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.26 million and a PE ratio of -339.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bitfarms by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

