Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $61.69, but opened at $60.01. Blackbaud shares last traded at $57.69, with a volume of 3,026 shares.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,862,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,238.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

