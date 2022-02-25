BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,590,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in StoneMor were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STON. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in StoneMor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in StoneMor during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in StoneMor during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STON opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $305.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.13. StoneMor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

