BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,070 Shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in BBQ were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBQ by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BBQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BBQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BBQ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BBQ by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

