BlackRock Inc. Buys 109,892 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of DIBS opened at $10.12 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

In related news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $100,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051 over the last ninety days.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

