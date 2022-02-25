BlackRock Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 787,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.98 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

