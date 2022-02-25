BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 123,283 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $271,897. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $172.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.22. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXLW. Colliers Securities raised Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Pixelworks Profile (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.