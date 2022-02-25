BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alico were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alico by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alico by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 15.4% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Alico by 29.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alico by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $248.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

