BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.97

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as low as $12.18. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 96,458 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
