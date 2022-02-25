BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.97

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as low as $12.18. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 96,458 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.