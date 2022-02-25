BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Posts Earnings Results

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 150,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $791.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 80,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

