BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 150,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $791.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

