Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,587 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

