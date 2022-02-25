Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

BKEP stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,441 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 201,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 102,668 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 87,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

