Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
BKEP stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $142.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.74%.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
