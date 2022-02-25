BMO Capital Markets Cuts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$45.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Stelco alerts:

OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. Stelco has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.