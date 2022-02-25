BMO Capital Markets Increases Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$27.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.28.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$26.12.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

