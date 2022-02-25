BMO Capital Markets Raises PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target to C$7.00

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS PHXHF opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.61.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

