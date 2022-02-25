BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Trading Down 1.7%

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.60 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.42). Approximately 1,514,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,471,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The firm has a market cap of £801.49 million and a PE ratio of 14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 102.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

