BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $19,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.91. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $157.26 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

