BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 223,434 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223,434 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $19,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 402,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 284,267 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,689,000 after acquiring an additional 203,615 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $42.41 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

