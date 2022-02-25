BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 122,627 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,627 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.91.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

