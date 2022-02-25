Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.86

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.86 and traded as high as C$55.50. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$54.60, with a volume of 72,098 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins cut Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Boardwalk REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.38.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.